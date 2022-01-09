BOZEMAN- Montana State held off Montana on Sunday night 66-59 to end a six game losing streak against their in-state rivals.

The Bobcats and Grizzlies went back and forth in the first half, and MSU took a three point lead into the break, 36-33.

Led by Amin Adamu who finished with a game high 19 points, the Bobcats began the second half on a 14-3 run to extend their lead on the Grizzlies. Four other MSU players finished in double figures.

Montana battled back in the final five minutes, pulling the game within four points with under two minutes to play thanks to strong play from Robby Beasley and Cameron Parker. Parker finished with a team-high 18 points, Beasley finished with 15.

Up by four points with under two minutes remaining, Montana State grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds, the second falling to Jubrile Belo who capped off the win with rim-rattling dunk. Belo finished with 10 points after being held scoreless in the first half.

With the win, Montana State improves to 12-4, 4-2 in conference play. Montana falls to 11-6, 4-2 in Big Sky play.

The women's game between Montana and Montana State was canceled due to COVID policies. The games between the in-state rivals were not played last season due to the pandemic.