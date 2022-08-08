BILLINGS- She is by all standards, the GOAT of women's college basketball in the state of Montana.

I won't bore you with the numbers, but here's just a few. She's the all-time leading scorer in Lady Griz history. She has the all-time single season scoring average not once but twice. And she is the all-time career leader in field goals, and was named a KODAK All-American in 1992, one of just ten players in the nation to make the list.

It's that kind of resume that landed Shannon into the Big Sky Conference Inaugural Hall of Fame banquet recently held in Spokane, Washington. A little icing on the cake, she went in with her college head coach, Robin Selvig, and Griz football legend, Dave Dickenson.

"Really neat to get to share that moment together and it's just a special thing for our program, and what it was, and what we did. Really just surreal moments and it was three years in the making for this to come about. It was supposed to happen, COVID broke out and cancelled it the first time around so we've been waiting for this for a long time and it was really nice," Schweyen said.

Don't let the smile and demeanor fool you. On the court, Shannon was flat out tough. By her own count, she had dislocated her shoulder 12 times during her senior year. Playing through season long pain in the NCAA postseason tournament in 1992, the 11th seeded Lady Griz knocked off 6th seeded Wisconsin. Schweyen would score 34 points in the 85-74 victory. Against USC two days later, her shoulder went out again, ending any hopes of another Montana upset.

That tells you something about her grit and determination as a player, and explains why she's not a big fan of the newly established transfer rule in the NCAA.

"It just is disheartening to see the lack of commitment from young people and I truly don't believe we are teaching our youth anything if we are just telling them when things are tough to go somewhere else. I think there's a lot of lessons to be learned by having to stick through tough times. I've seen plenty of players in my years as a coach that didn't have a big role initially and by their senior year, they were MVP of the conference," she said.

Shannon Cate Schweyen left Montana with four NCAA appearances, three Big Sky Conference titles, two-time Big Sky MVP. All that from the young lady from Billings Central, who led the Rams to three consecutive State A titles in the 1980s. All three years, Shannon was named the state tournament MVP. That's where it all started, playing in the dungeon under head coach Larry Tocci.

"I look back now at what we accomplished as a team. I think sometimes you need to be away from it for a long time to really realize how difficult it is to do that year after year after year and not have somebody injured, somebody sick or things don't go your way. We were just a very unique group in what we accomplished. We had great people around us and you know I think that really made being around friends and family important to me and that played a big role in me staying and going to Montana.

For now, Shannon has stepped away from the game she loves after spending 32 years as a player, assistant coach, and head coach for the Lady Griz. Only appropriate that Shannon Schweyen would be in the very first class inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame.