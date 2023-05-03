BILLINGS- MSU-Billings Men's Basketball announced the signing of Ky Kouba on Wednesday afternoon. Kouba spent the last two seasons at Montana Western.

Kouba was the second leading scorer for the Bulldogs during his sophomore campaign, averaging 11.5 points per game. He led the team in rebounding with 4.6 rebounds per contest.

MSUB is now led by first year head coach Luke Fennelly, and on Wednesday they also signed Beni Fungula, who was previously at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. The 'Jackets recently signed Famous Lefthand last weekend.

While at Billings Skyview, Kouba helped lead the Falcons to a AA state championship in 2021 before beginning his collegiate career in Dillon.

Montana Western went 11-18 last season and the Bulldogs have just seven guys currently on the team's roster according to their website.