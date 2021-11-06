Article by 406 Sports.

DILLON — It was a tale of two halves in the rematch between Montana Western and Montana Tech on Saturday at Vigilante Stadium.

And as is often the case, the second half proved to be the difference in the Bulldogs’ 35-21 victory over the Orediggers, their second win over Tech this season.

"People don't understand how hard that is," said Montana Western coach Ryan Nourse. "It's not like they came down here trying to lose. They have a good team and good coaches. They play hard. It's hard to beat a team twice, especially when they're 45 minutes away."

"I'm proud of our guys," said Montana Tech coach Kyle Samson. "That's a good football team we played against. It wasn't for a lack of effort. I love these guys. These guys play hard and they play with a lot of heart. Like I said, Western is a good football team. A couple things didn't go our way today."

Western scored 21 unanswered points after Tech took a 21-14 lead to begin the third quarter. As the Western running attack started to find its footing in the second half, Colten McPhee scored one of his two touchdowns to tie the game at 21 with 4:17 left in the third quarter.

McPhee finished with 54 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

It was around this time that the Bulldogs defense dug their heels into the ground as well.

"That's who we are," Nourse said. "We play defense. We run the football. We were careful on defense; our players were playing careful there and playing not to lose in the first half. I just reminded them, our program is about green light, go. We attack and that's how we do everything."

After an Orediggers three-and-out, Jon Jund found Nate Simkins for the go-ahead touchdown. It was Simkins’ 34th career receiving touchdown as a Bulldog, as he continues to build on his Montana Western record for receiving TDs.

Jund finished the game 14 of 22 for 143 yards and three touchdowns. 106 of those yards were two Simkins who repeatedly gashed the Orediggers for chunk plays to go along with a pair of TDs.

"It was our second time playing them," Simkins said. "So we kind of had a good feel of what they were going to run. We schemed them all week so we had a good idea of what was going to be open. (Jund) was firing on all cylinders today and just hitting the open guy."

After another Montana Tech punt, a Jund keeper for 35 down to the 2-yard line set up McPhee’s second TD of the afternoon, making it 35-21 with 12:32 to go in the fourth quarter.

Tech’s only points in the second half came on a highlight-reel catch and run by Kyle Torgerson. After hauling in a pass from Jet Campbell for first-down yardage, Torgerson was spun to the ground. However, his knee never hit the ground and he kept running, taking it to the house for a 53-yard touchdown.

Campbell was 12 of 21 for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Torgerson caught three targets for 69 yards and the touchdown.

The first half was a rough one for Western, as Tech capitalized on multiple Bulldogs mistakes.

"We know better," Nourse said. "Really what was happening is guys were just trying so hard, they were doing silly things."

Western got the scoring going on its opening drive, marching right down the field on the Orediggers. A 43-yard run by Reese Neville got the Bulldogs down to the Tech 22. A few plays later, Jund found Trey Mounts on a tunnel screen for a walk-in TD to make it 7-0 with 9:52 to go in the first quarter.

Montana Tech answered right back to tie it back up at 7-7 with 5:34 to in the first half. Blake Counts and the Orediggers O-line were able to have their way with Western for most of the first half. This helped Campbell in the passing game, as he found Mark Estes for 33 on a well-executed play pass to put Tech on the edge of the Bulldogs red zone. Tech was able to grind its way across the goal line with the scoring play being a 7-yard run by Counts.

Counts rushed for 99 yards on 18 carries with his longest run being 25 yards.

"I thought we did a really good job moving the ball," Samson said. "We were balancing the run and pass all day long, we just didn't control the clock enough."

As the Bulldogs were about to take the lead back, Neville put the ball on the ground on the Tech 1-yard line and the Orediggers fell on it.

The Bulldogs forced a Tech three-and-out, but were unable to capitalize on great field position. Penalties stalled their drive and a gamble to go for it on fourth and 13 gave the Orediggers great starting position of their own.

Again, using an effective running game along with play action, Tech moved the ball right down the field to take a 14-7 lead with 7:09 to go before half. Campbell found Trevor Hoffman on a slant for a nice 8-ard pitch and catch.

Western mustered up a scoring drive right before the half. After more penalties set up a third and goal from the 19, Montana Tech was called for its first live-ball penalty of the half. It was a defensive hold that set up a fresh set of downs from the 9-yard line. Jund found Simkins for the score with 1:02 to go before the half, tying the game at 14.

"That was huge," Nourse said. "If we didn't get that opportunity, especially after we fumbled down here on the 1, gave them life again, I don't know if we could have won. Kudos to our guys just being tough and fighting through."

Next week will be the season finale for both squads. Tech hosts MSU-Northern at 1 p.m. Western hosts Rocky Mountain College at 1 p.m.