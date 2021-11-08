Montana Western, Rocky move up NAIA Top-25 football poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – College of Idaho, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College all moved up in the last regular season edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll.

College of Idaho (7-2, 7-2) moved up one to No. 19. Montana Western (6-3, 7-3) moved up two spots in the poll moving from 25th to No. 23. Rocky Mountain College (7-2, 7-2) moved up one, to No. 16.

The Frontier Conference title is still up for grabs with huge games in the last weekend of regular season play. Rocky travels to Dillon to play Montana Western and College of Idaho travels to Carroll on Saturday. When the smoke clears Saturday evening, a new Frontier Conference football champion will be crowned.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on. Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."

NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] WON FINAL POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18] 9-0 444 2 3 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 9-0 427 3 4 Grand View (Iowa) 10-0 404 4 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 9-1 391 5 6 Kansas Wesleyan 10-0 377 6 7 Indiana Wesleyan 8-2 364 7 8 Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-2 342 8 9 Marian (Ind.) 7-2 325 9 10 Concordia (Mich.) 7-1 306 10 11 Bethel (Kan.) 9-1 284 11 5 Baker (Kan.) 8-2 271 12 12 Keiser (Fla.) 7-2 264 13 13 Southwestern (Kan.) 8-1 232 14 14 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 6-3 222 15 15 Ottawa (Ariz.) 7-1 213 16 17 Rocky Mountain College 7-2 179 17 16 Georgetown (Ky.) 7-2 176 18 19 College of Idaho 7-2 149 19 20 Dickinson State (N.D.) 7-2 135 20 21 St. Francis (Ill.) 6-2 116 21 24 Arizona Christian 7-2 88 22 NR Central Methodist (Mo.) 8-2 63 23 25 Montana Western 7-3 52 24 22 Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 7-3 48 T-25 NR Dordt (Iowa) 6-3 26 T-25 18 Langston (Okla.) 7-2 26

Dropped from the poll: Dickinson State (N.D.); Bethel (Tenn.)

Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 7; Valley City State (N.D.) 8; Southeastern (Fla.) 6; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 6