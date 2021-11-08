Montana Western, Rocky move up NAIA Top-25 football poll
Jeremy Crawford

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – College of Idaho, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College all moved up in the last regular season edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll.

College of Idaho (7-2, 7-2) moved up one to No. 19. Montana Western (6-3, 7-3) moved up two spots in the poll moving from 25th to No. 23. Rocky Mountain College (7-2, 7-2) moved up one, to No. 16.

The Frontier Conference title is still up for grabs with huge games in the last weekend of regular season play. Rocky travels to Dillon to play Montana Western and College of Idaho travels to Carroll on Saturday. When the smoke clears Saturday evening, a new Frontier Conference football champion will be crowned.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on. Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."

NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll

RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]WONFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]9-0444
23Morningside (Iowa) [1]9-0427
34Grand View (Iowa)10-0404
42Northwestern (Iowa)9-1391
56Kansas Wesleyan10-0377
67Indiana Wesleyan8-2364
78Reinhardt (Ga.)8-2342
89Marian (Ind.)7-2325
910Concordia (Mich.)7-1306
1011Bethel (Kan.)9-1284
115Baker (Kan.)8-2271
1212Keiser (Fla.)7-2264
1313Southwestern (Kan.)8-1232
1414Saint Xavier (Ill.)6-3222
1515Ottawa (Ariz.)7-1213
1617Rocky Mountain College7-2179
1716Georgetown (Ky.)7-2176
1819College of Idaho7-2149
1920Dickinson State (N.D.)7-2135
2021St. Francis (Ill.)6-2116
2124Arizona Christian7-288
22NRCentral Methodist (Mo.)8-263
2325Montana Western7-352
2422Culver-Stockton (Mo.)7-348
T-25NRDordt (Iowa)6-326
T-2518Langston (Okla.)7-226

Dropped from the poll: Dickinson State (N.D.); Bethel (Tenn.)

Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 7; Valley City State (N.D.) 8; Southeastern (Fla.) 6; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 6

