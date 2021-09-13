Montana Western, Rocky Mountain crack NAIA Football Top 25

Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College are two of three Frontier Conference schools in this week's NAIA Football Top 25.

The 2-0 Battlin' Bears come in at #24, one spot behind the 2-1 Bulldogs at #23. Eastern Oregon jumped five spots from #18 to #13 in the latest poll. Fellow Frontier Conference member, College of Idaho, dropped out of the Top 25 and still received votes.

Rocky is coming off a bye week and faces Montana Tech on Saturday in Billings. The Bears upset #19 College of Idaho in their last game, 33 to 30.

Montana Western hosts MSU-Northern this weekend after their 42-30 road win over then No. 11 Dickinson State.