Montana Western, Rocky Mountain crack NAIA Football Top 25
Courtesy Wally Feldt

Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College are two of three Frontier Conference schools in this week's NAIA Football Top 25. 

The 2-0 Battlin' Bears come in at #24, one spot behind the 2-1 Bulldogs at #23. Eastern Oregon jumped five spots from #18 to #13 in the latest poll. Fellow Frontier Conference member, College of Idaho, dropped out of the Top 25 and still received votes. 

Rocky is coming off a bye week and faces Montana Tech on Saturday in Billings. The Bears upset #19 College of Idaho in their last game, 33 to 30. 

Montana Western hosts MSU-Northern this weekend after their 42-30 road win over then No. 11 Dickinson State. 

Tags

Recommended for you