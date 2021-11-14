Montana Western earns bid to NAIA playoffs

Editors Note: Frontier Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 16 team field and the matchups for the first round of the NAIA Football Championship Series on Sunday.

Montana Western (7-3, 8-3), the Frontier Conference 2021 co-conference champion receive a bid and will go into the playoffs as the No. 16 seed. The Bulldogs will face unbeaten and top-ranked, and seeded Lindsay Wilson (Ky) (7-0, 10-0) in Columbia, Ky.

It's the Bulldogs fifth playoff appearance and their first since 2002 when they lost to Southern Oregon in the opening round. Montana Western is 1-3 NAIA football championships.

The full field features 12 automatic qualifiers and four at-large berths. In order to qualify for an automatic bid, teams must win their conference regular-season title. At-large berths were determined by the NAIA Football National Selection Committee. Teams earning an at-large berth must be ranked in the Top 20 of the final NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll.

The 16-team FCS will kick-off on Saturday, November 20 at eight campus host sites across the country, with the higher seed hosting each contest.