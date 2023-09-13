 Skip to main content
Montana Tech up to #11, Rocky at #23 in latest NAIA Volleyball Poll

Montana Tech volleyball VS Evergreen State College

Montana Tech setter Layton Rhys (13) celebrates the Orediggers 3-0 win over Evergreen State College with middle hitter Alexis Umland (3) on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at the HPER Complex in Butte.

 JOSEPH SCHELLER, The Montana Standard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Eastern Oregon remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2023 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top-25 Rating.

The top three teams (Eastern Oregon, Concordia (Neb.), Northwestern (Iowa)) are three of four teams that remained the same rank as last week. The fourth team that remained the same rank as last week was Missouri Baptist at No. 7.

Indiana Wesleyan broke into the top five this week as the team moved up three spots, while IU Kokomo (Ind.) and Rocky Mountain (Mont.) moved back into the Top 25. 

Montana Tech moved up from #11 to #10. Providence is receiving votes. 

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
11Eastern Oregon [18]11-0589
22Concordia (Neb.) [3]9-0574
33Northwestern (Iowa)10-1534
45Corban (Ore.)11-2524
58Indiana Wesleyan9-0517
64Viterbo (Wis.)13-2508
77Missouri Baptist9-2473
86Park (Mo.)6-2461
912College of Saint Mary (Neb.)13-1455
1011Columbia (Mo.)10-2415
1110Montana Tech7-2390
1213Bellevue (Neb.)11-1384
139Midland (Neb.)5-5351
1415Vanguard (Calif.)12-1340
1516Bethel (Ind.)12-0339
1617Jamestown (N.D.)9-5294
1719Southern Oregon10-2273
1814Ottawa (Kan.)7-5263
1920Texas Wesleyan9-3239
2018Central Methodist (Mo.)6-4218
21NRIU Kokomo (Ind.)9-3181
2225Indiana Tech12-2167
2324SAGU (Texas)6-5126
23NRRocky Mountain (Mont.)8-4126
2522Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)12-3120

Dropped from the Poll: Hastings (Neb.), MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

Receiving Votes: Loyola (La.) 102, St. Thomas (Fla.) 89, Saint Katherine (Calif.) 78, Oklahoma Wesleyan 77, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 53, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 42, CIU (S.C.) 40, Dakota State (S.D.) 28, Taylor (Ind.) 18, Providence (Mont.) 16, McPherson (Kan.) 9, Valley City State (N.D.) 5, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 5, Aquinas (Mich.) 4

 

