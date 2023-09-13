Montana Tech up to #10, Rocky at #23 in latest NAIA Volleyball Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Eastern Oregon remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2023 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top-25 Rating.

The top three teams (Eastern Oregon, Concordia (Neb.), Northwestern (Iowa)) are three of four teams that remained the same rank as last week. The fourth team that remained the same rank as last week was Missouri Baptist at No. 7.

Indiana Wesleyan broke into the top five this week as the team moved up three spots, while IU Kokomo (Ind.) and Rocky Mountain (Mont.) moved back into the Top 25.

Montana Tech moved up from #11 to #10. Providence is receiving votes.