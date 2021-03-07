This year's all-conference first team featured five players from four teams, with each player making their first appearance. Three sophomores, a redshirt senior, and a graduate transfer make up this season's first team.
Northern Colorado's Alisha Davis was named the Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player and is a unanimous first-team selection after a stellar season. The sophomore guard was the only player this year to finish with a double-double average. Davis finished the season as the conference's leading rebounder– a title she held the entire year—with 222 total rebounds. Davis's 10.1 rebounds per game average coupled with her 16.5 points per game helped Davis secure the MVP title.
This season, Davis had a conference-best 13 double-doubles to rank 13th in the country.
Joining Davis as a unanimous first-team selection is Idaho sophomore, Beyonce Bea. Bea, a guard/forward, helped guide the Vandals to a second-place finish in the regular season. This year, Bea ranked third in scoring in the Big Sky and ended the season with 16.5 points per game while also having the fifth-best shooting percentage at 42.6 percent. Bea was a top 5 rebounder in the conference and averaged 7.8 rebounds per game.
The final sophomore to make the first team was Darian White of Montana State. White is also this season's Defensive Player of the Year. The guard led the conference in steals this season and averaged 2.8 per game. She helped Montana State earn a third seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
Idaho State senior guard Dora Goles earned a spot on this year's all-conference team after a year where she helped lead the Bengals to a regular-season title and their best season since 2011-12. Goles was a part of a two-headed attack and led the Bengals in scoring this season with 12.9 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field.
The final player to make the all-conference first team is Idaho forward Gabi Harrington. The graduate transfer led the Vandals with 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds per game and started in 13 of the 15 games she appeared in.
The rest of the individual award winners went to Eastern Washington's Maisie Burnham, who was named the Freshman of the Year. Idaho's Hailey Christopher was named the league's Top Reserve, and Northern Arizona's Jacqulynn Nakai was named the Newcomer of the Year.