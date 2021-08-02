...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Carbon, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula,
Rosebud, Sanders, and Yellowstone counties in effect until further
notice due to elevated particulate concentrations from local and
regional fires. This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/3/21.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Libby and Thompson Falls are
Unhealthy
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Broadus, and
Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Butte, Columbia Falls,
Cut Bank, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Hamilton, Lewistown, Malta,
Missoula are Moderate.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov