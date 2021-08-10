Editor's note: Montana State Release.

Former Montana State women's basketball standout Tori Martell has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year by the Big Sky Conference, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

Martell, a product of Somerset, Wis., was Montana State's nominee for the NCAA honor, and one of 535 women nationwide to be nominated. The award was then moved to the conference offices around the country, and 152 honorees were chosen for their achievements in the classroom, as a leader, in sports and in their community.

Next, conference-level nominations will be forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee, which will choose the top 10 honorees in each of the three NCAA divisions. The NCAA will announce the Top 30 honorees on ncaa.org in September.

From those 30 candidates, the selection committee determines the top three finalists in each division. The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will select the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.

"What Tori was able to accomplish both on the court and in the classroom is absolutely phenomenal," said MSU head coach Tricia Binford . "To play at the highest level and maintain a 4.0 grade-point average in MSU's prestigious nursing program is a testament to her commitment to excellence. Last season, Tori had to navigate COVID-19 both on the court and with her nursing clinicals. It wasn't easy, but she produced one of the best seasons in our program's history if you look at the combination of athletics and academics."

Last winter, Martell garnered All-Big Sky Conference Second-Team accolades after averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. She also led the Big Sky in three-point field goals per game, three-point field goals made, three-point field goals attempted, and three-point field goal percentage. Martell ranked 16th in the nation, averaging 2.88 three-pointers per contest and was 20th in the country with 69 triples. She established a school record connecting on eight three-pointers against North Dakota on Dec. 6, 2020.

In April, the 5-8 shooting guard captured the Rocket Mortgage Women's 3-Point title at the men's Final Four in Indianapolis and was a member of the IHOP Team Shootout championship team. A four-time All-Big Sky Conference academic honoree, Martell finished her career third on MSU's all-time three-point makes list with 211 triples.

In May, Martell earned College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) 2020-21 Academic All-District® Women's Basketball Team honors which recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.