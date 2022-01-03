As Montana State football has made their run to the FCS National Championship, the school has been put on the national stage.
Getting some of that recognition, is perhaps one of the most scenic runouts in college football, led by the Montana State Rodeo team. It started in 2015 under rodeo coach Andy Bolich.
Now, it's something fans look forward to on Saturday's at Bobcat Stadium.
The runout says Montana in every way and as exciting as it is to watch the spectacle, imagine what it's like to lead the team on the field. No one knows that feeling better than the Rasmussen sisters, Shelby and Paige.
"It's so exciting. I get so excited, I get a little nervous. I get more nervous for that than I do for rodeo. Once we get out on that field, I want to just keep making laps it's so much fun," Paige said.
Shelby added, "It's really become such a huge deal and something we look forward to every football game. It has turned into something big, it's so cool, everybody talks about it."
Make no mistake, Saturday afternoons are great. But in reality, the Montana State Rodeo team ranks among the very best in the nation. Paige is the reigning all-around national champion. Shelby just completed an outstanding rodeo career of her own helping the Bobcats to the team title.
It's all part of a highly successful rodeo program, and that's the story behind the pageantry. These young women are accomplished athletes in the sport of rodeo.
"It's not only exciting to be part of such a great program, but be a part of a community with such awesome backing," said Shelby.
In case you haven't noticed, these two have a last name known to most in Montana. Their dad, PBR funnyman Flint Rasmussen, is kind of a big deal in the PBR. Paige and Shelby have grown up with that reality of having a famous father, and although it's sometimes challenging, they say it's been a rewarding experience that's made them better people.
"I think it has been awesome, but it has also presented challenges that have made us better competitors and people as well," Shelby said.
Paige added, "It's great having those connections but you also have to get out there and put in the work yourself and make name for yourself."
The 'Cats gameday runout has certainly changed over the years, but this one seems to be here to stay. It's something Bobcat fans embrace on Saturday afternoons and something the MSU Rodeo team is proud to be a part of.
"So many people come to us saying, 'Go rodeo, we love the rodeo team!' Just knowing that we have the support from people in the community and people statewide. Knowing this is our roots in Montana, it's so fun to show what we are about here at Montana State," Paige said.
The team will not be making the trip to Frisco, Texas for the national championship, so fans will have to wait to catch them next fall on September 3, 2022 when Montana State opens the season against McNeese State.