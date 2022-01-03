As Montana State football has made their run to the FCS National Championship, the school has been put on the national stage.

Getting some of that recognition, is perhaps one of the most scenic runouts in college football, led by the Montana State Rodeo team. It started in 2015 under rodeo coach Andy Bolich.

Now, it's something fans look forward to on Saturday's at Bobcat Stadium.

The runout says Montana in every way and as exciting as it is to watch the spectacle, imagine what it's like to lead the team on the field. No one knows that feeling better than the Rasmussen sisters, Shelby and Paige.

"It's so exciting. I get so excited, I get a little nervous. I get more nervous for that than I do for rodeo. Once we get out on that field, I want to just keep making laps it's so much fun," Paige said.

Shelby added, "It's really become such a huge deal and something we look forward to every football game. It has turned into something big, it's so cool, everybody talks about it."