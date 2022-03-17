BILLINGS- Mick Durham was the head men's basketball coach at Montana State when they last appeared in the NCAA tournament in 1996.

Durham led the Bobcats to a Big Sky Tournament Championship win over Weber State, with some help from freshman at the time, Danny Sprinkle.

Durham is now the head men's basketball coach at MSU-Billings, and his former player Sprinkle has led MSU back to the big dance.

Durham spoke with SWX's Chris Byers about that tournament appearance 26 years ago against Syracuse, what Sprinkle has been able to accomplish and offers some advice for the current team.