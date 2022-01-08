SWX on the sidelines: Gameday inside Toyota Stadium

FRISCO-- Follow along with SWX's Shaun Rainey and Alex Eschelman as they bring you inside Toyota Stadium at the FCS Championship.

Lance McCutcheon with the first touchdown for the Cats! 38-10 Bison with under 5 minutes to go in the game. pic.twitter.com/X2uWPYnqkA — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

Dance cam during the timeout, Cats fans still up and cheering! pic.twitter.com/qtkNICl7TG — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

Bison complete the field goal and it’s 38-3 green and gold with 38 seconds left in the third quarter. — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

Bobcat fans cheer and rain starts to come down after the field goal is complete. 35-3 Bison in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/mEywmmQjjX — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

Where can we get one of these hats @montanastate? Asking for a friend #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/1wYIReet1e — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) January 8, 2022

NDSU scores. 35-0 Bison with 12:34 in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/VBXBmXgh24 — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

Big plays by Lance all season long. #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/B5BzpZqmtg — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) January 8, 2022

Photos from the first half of the FCS Championship Game via @SWXMontana @ShaunRainey. pic.twitter.com/XsNyKEYEo6 — Spencer Martin (@spencemartintv) January 8, 2022

Bobcats back out on the field for the second half. Bison up 28-0. pic.twitter.com/WdIRPMEFS2 — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

HALF: North Dakota St 28, Montana St 0 https://t.co/G0uyBinxKF — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

Luepke finds the endzone for the third time today, Bison increase their lead to 28-0 in the final minute of the first half. — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

ESPN Announcers credit the Bobcat fan base for being extremely loud and cheering on their team in full force despite falling to a 21-point deficit. — Spencer Martin (@spencemartintv) January 8, 2022

With that 30-yard reception, Lance McCutcheon breaks the MSU record for receiving yards in a season. — Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) January 8, 2022

This field is....not good — Shaun Rainey (@ShaunRainey) January 8, 2022

At least give Troy Andersen a chance at QB. Not sure if he wants to jeopardize his draft status, but if you're MSU, nothing to lose at this point. #MSUBobcatsFB — Zach Kaplan (@Zach_Kaplan5) January 8, 2022

Mellott has the headset on and a hat and a significant limp. Pretty sure he’s done for the game — Shaun Rainey (@ShaunRainey) January 8, 2022

This sucks. Puts damper on whole game https://t.co/ZHZ2cDlzl2 — Shaun Rainey (@ShaunRainey) January 8, 2022

Luepke’s second score of the day. 14-0 Bison with 14:56 to go in the first half. pic.twitter.com/uTBGLw5Eke — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

Bobcat Nation getting loud! pic.twitter.com/gZrSar1nQj — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

The Bison going crazy after Hunter Luepke’s 8-yard run into the end zone. Kick is good, 7-0 NDSU with 6:48 to go in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/pEWDYiO47D — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

We're just 36 hours away from kickoff of the FCS Title game! That broadcast will be on ESPN2, but make sure after the game to switch over to SWX for a postgame show featuring highlights and live press conference reaction! pic.twitter.com/z8LxV61Sna — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 7, 2022

Tommy Mellott is practicing cutting on sidelines and in some pain with perhaps his left leg pic.twitter.com/bD9PW37ja2 — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

The Bison strike first as Hunter Luepke bulldozes his way into the end zone from 8 yards out. 7-0 NDSU, 6:48 left 1Q. #MSUBobcatsFB — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

Tucker Rovig warming up for the Bobcats after Tommy Mellott limped off the field following MSU’s opening drive. #MSUBobcatsFB — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022

Fans getting ready to go pic.twitter.com/jlYJ4ecxrn — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) January 8, 2022