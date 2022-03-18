STANFORD- #16 seed Montana State is taking on #1 Stanford in Stanford, California in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Stanford held Montana State scoreless and leads Montana State 20-0 after the first quarter. Stanford becomes the second team in NCAA Tournament history to hold a team scoreless in a quarter.

Taylor Janssen scored Montana State's first points of the game in the opening minute of the second quarter. 

Midway through the second quarter Janssen attempted a 3-pointer which was blocked by Francesca Belibi, who then threw down a dunk in transition bringing the Cardinal fans to their feet as they held a 34-8 lead. 

Stanford held a 41-12 lead at halftime over Montana State. Belibi leads Stanford with 11, Janssen leads the Cats with 6.

You can watch the game live on ESPN2 

