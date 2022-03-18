STANFORD- #1 Stanford overpowered #16 seed Montana State 78-37 in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

We are ready for tip-off in Maples Pavillon. Stanford and MSU just moments away from getting things started! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/7sRi8QjIIH — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) March 19, 2022

Stanford held Montana State scoreless and leads Montana State 20-0 after the first quarter. Stanford becomes the second team in NCAA Tournament history to hold a team scoreless in a quarter.

End 1: Stanford 20, Montana St 0. Cardinal just present so many matchup nightmares including Cameron Brink with an early 7 pts. Stanford just closing every available shooting lane for MSU, forcing tough shots when the Cats can get them up. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lY9kflFmyY — Zach Kaplan (@Zach_Kaplan5) March 19, 2022

Taylor Janssen scored Montana State's first points of the game in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Good news:Cats now have 8 pointsBad news:They just got dunked on — Shaun Rainey (@ShaunRainey) March 19, 2022

Midway through the second quarter Janssen attempted a 3-pointer which was blocked by Francesca Belibi, who then threw down a dunk in transition bringing the Cardinal fans to their feet as they held a 34-8 lead.

Stanford lead is up to 34-8 and Fran Belibi just dunked on a breakaway. Cardinal are shooting 61%, and Belibi leads the way with 11 pts. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zyE1Pn93Jg — Zach Kaplan (@Zach_Kaplan5) March 19, 2022

Stanford held a 41-12 lead at halftime over Montana State. Belibi leads Stanford with 11, Janssen leads the Cats with 6.

HALF: Stanford 41, Montana St 12. Belibi leads Stanford with 11, Janssen leads the Cats with 6. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Siak0m9X9K — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) March 19, 2022

The Cardinal continued to build on their lead in the second half. Entering the fourth quarter, they held a 63-21 lead over Montana State.

Four players scored in double figures for Stanford, including a game-high 15 points by Hannah Jump. The Cardinal outrebounded Montana State 56-34.

Montana State falls to Stanford 78-37 on Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Janssen led Montana State with 12 points. The Bobcats shot just 23.4% from the floor against the Cardinal.

FINAL: Stanford 78, Montana State 37. MSU’s season ends at 22-13 overall. Jump finishes with 15 to lead the Cardinal, Janssen with 12 for the Cats. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/GlH4paNhEJ — SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) March 19, 2022

Montana State advanced to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Sky Conference tournament for the third time in program history. They conclude the season with a 22-13 record.