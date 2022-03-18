STANFORD- #1 Stanford overpowered #16 seed Montana State 78-37 in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. 

Stanford held Montana State scoreless and leads Montana State 20-0 after the first quarter. Stanford becomes the second team in NCAA Tournament history to hold a team scoreless in a quarter.

Taylor Janssen scored Montana State's first points of the game in the opening minute of the second quarter. 

Midway through the second quarter Janssen attempted a 3-pointer which was blocked by Francesca Belibi, who then threw down a dunk in transition bringing the Cardinal fans to their feet as they held a 34-8 lead. 

Stanford held a 41-12 lead at halftime over Montana State. Belibi leads Stanford with 11, Janssen leads the Cats with 6.

The Cardinal continued to build on their lead in the second half. Entering the fourth quarter, they held a 63-21 lead over Montana State. 

Four players scored in double figures for Stanford, including a game-high 15 points by Hannah Jump. The Cardinal outrebounded Montana State 56-34. 

Montana State falls to Stanford 78-37 on Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Janssen led Montana State with 12 points. The Bobcats shot just 23.4% from the floor against the Cardinal. 

Montana State advanced to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Sky Conference tournament for the third time in program history. They conclude the season with a 22-13 record. 

