FRISCO, TX - For the last week, there has been a massive push to get members of the Spirit of the West Marching Band to the big game in Texas.

The band needed to raise $150,000 to get the crew to Texas. And they were successful!

Students are just coming back from their Christmas vacations so they’re scattered across the country. But that being said, there’s a lot of them in Bozeman, a few had to come from Hawaii.

Lara Weisenburg, Tanner Rubino, Sydney Eastwood, and Cassie Gumaer decided to take a friends trip to Hawaii over Christmas vacation.

When they found out about the push to get the band to Texas they left their Hawaiian vacation early and worked feverishly to get to Frisco.

They say that Montana State University fans though aren’t the only fan base that worked hard to get them here.

“NDSU band members were donating for us to come to here, somebody made a donation in the name of Matthew Campbell who is an old spirit of the west member who passed away from cancer a few years ago. So we got support from ex-bandmembers, families, and even band members of the competing team that we’re going against but their support from all around and it’s amazing,” the students said.

The entire band did make it to Texas safely, a charter flight full of the very best musicians that Montana State University has to offer will be playing not only during the game but beforehand at a mini prowl.