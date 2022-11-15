MELSTONE- Just off U.S. Route 12 is the town of Melstone with a population of 100. A town the railroads abandoned in 1980, it has survived thanks to farmers and ranchers.

Located in Musselshell County in Eastern Montana, Melstone high school takes a certain pride in being one of the smallest schools in the state. The 9-12 enrollment is just 25.

Despite that, the town has produced some of the greatest athletes in the Treasure State. World number one saddle bronc rider Sage Newman lives on the family's ranch just outside of town. Brother Nevada Newman is a world class PBR Bull Rider. Lady Griz basketball player Draya Wacker is one of the state's all-time leading scorers who played for the Broncs and is now a freshman in Missoula.

Then there are the Grebe's. Montana State sophomore defensive end Brody, and younger brother Bryce, a senior at Melstone who is off to play for the Bobcats in the fall. That begs the question, how can a town this small produce so many elite athletes? It starts with ultimate sport for young people in the town.

"Just a tight community with a lot of support everyone has your back which helps people excel whether its sports stuff like that," said Brody Grebe.

Bryce added, "I like it. The town supports you a lot, I like coming from a small school."

The Grebe's had to work to make football their sport of choice. Brody made the 40-mile commute to Roundup to play football for the Panthers. Bryce joined the co-op of Custer-Hysham-Melstone for Class C 6-man football.

Bryce described what a day looked like for him this fall.

"We get at of school at around 3, head to Custer, it's a 40-minute drive, practice for over two hours then make the drive home. So, I'm not getting home until 8:30 PM," he explained.

That bucked the trend in the Grebe household. Their father, Jason, was a standout basketball player for both Melstone and then Dickinson State University. He's the current head coach for the Broncs and led the school to a state championship in 2006. Both Brody and Bryce could have easily played hoops at the collegiate level, both chose Bozeman and Montana State football.

"I think they saw a window where their ceiling was higher in football," Jason Grebe said.

Now, the brothers who last played a little bit of basketball together for a season at Melstone, are excited for the chance to reunite on the gridiron.

"I can't wait it's going to be awesome; I hope I can get him a couple jumps this summer, get his body ready and stuff like that and hopefully get him some time so we can have a couple years together here," Brody said.

Bryce added, "He's a big part of my life and I'm excited to play with him again."



Let's take this small town story one step further and talk a little rodeo. Just down the road in Miles City is the 2019 world tie-down roping champion, Haven Meged. And the small town of Volborg is the home of two-time world PBR champion, Jess Lockwood.

They're all friends, traveling to do rodeo together at the high school national finals, these guys all play on the biggest stage from rural Montana.

"We talk about how you do anything is how you do everything if you want to be good at football you got to put the time in basketball, rodeo, track and school, it's everything," Brody said. "If you're not willing to put yourself out there and takes some risks and do the best you can, then you won't know what you will excel at the best."

You've no doubt heard and seen high school players transferring to bigger schools in order to get noticed by college recruiters. Brody and Bryce had none of that. They content if you've got game, it doesn't matter if it's 6-man football or class AA, colleges in the end will find you.

"All that versatility and competitiveness helps with football and being put in situations to win and being in tight situations helps them," Jason explained.



Brody pointed out sometimes there is more pressure when you play for a smaller school because everyone expects you to vastly outperform everyone on the field. It's also about the little things away from the field.

"It's not always all about football," he said. "If you grow up in a small town you bring different aspects of culture, I mean we, me and Bryce, grew up on a ranch so they know we are hardworking kids, grew up working our whole lives and that's what we're going to do here, and we're going to be accountable to our teammates, and to our coaches."

Brody is wrapping up his sophomore season with the #3 Bobcats. Bryce joins him in the fall and hopefully they will reunite for two years at Montana State. With that of course, comes a little sibling rivalry, but then again would you expect anything less from these competitive brothers?

"I think I might be a little more athletic than him, I think," Bryce laughed. "Vigen was saying that he's watching basketball film and he says I can dunk better than him, so I got that on him."



Brody refuted, "I guess we'll see we will have to measure our times together this summer and our verticals and stuff and I'll put him to sleep on that."

In Melstone this weekend, they'll no doubt be watching the Brawl of the Wild like many towns across the state. It's the biggest game in Montana, played by more than a few from the smallest schools in the Treasure State.