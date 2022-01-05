BILLINGS- Jeff Kolpack has been covering North Dakota State football for over three decades. Before that, his father, Ed, was a hall of fame beat writer for the Bison. That translates into a family that has covered every single national title at NDSU since 1965.

Now it's Montana State's turn to grab the brass ring, and it won't be easy. The connection to this game obvious, and that's Cats head coach Brent Vigen. A Buxton, North Dakota native, former Bison player and coach. Coach Vigen always says the opponent doesn't matter. This week, Kolpack begs to differ.

"Of course it does because he played here, he got his chance to coach here. I remember the question was, who will Craig Bohl retain as a holdover coach? That was a crossroads I think for Brent Vigen's career. If Craig doesn't hold on to him in 2003, does he go back to high school? Is he where he is now? Who knows, it's interesting how life takes you on a career path and crossroads and there is a fork really in his career and he's fortunate Craig took him as a graduate assistant," Kolpack explained.

Former Bison head coach Craig Bohl, now the head man at Wyoming cast a huge presence in Fargo. His tenure produced the first three national titles. Every nuance of his approach to the game can been seen in coach Vigen's own coaching style.

"When I think of Brent, I think of a guy who is so composed, composure is such a big deal. That's I think what has made him a success in his first year. He has that demeanor that CEO mentality he got from Bohl. There's so much Craig Bohl written all over him but don't forget he grew up in a coaching family."

So, what started this FCS football dynasty in Fargo? Kolpack points to a game in 2003 when North Dakota State as a Division II program beat the Grizzlies in Missoula, one year before making the transition to Division I football.

"That was the singular most important moment in the Division I transition because before that game, there was such an inferiority complex with fans here like 'Oh we are not good to go Division I are you crazy? We're Fargo, little Fargo up by Canada, there's no way.' That moment I think the fans went, 'Oh boy, they just beat Montana.' Maybe this could happen."

Nearly 40-years of covering North Dakota State football is more than enough to listen up to Jeff Kolpack and his analysis of Saturday's game in Frisco.

"Experience helps in this game. NDSU has figured out how to get their kids ready to play, they're eight for eight in getting them ready to play, 8-0. But how you beat NDSU over the years, and it doesn't happen often, is you have to have a playmaking quarterback. So, that's a pretty good feather in Montana State's cap to have a pretty good shot at it."