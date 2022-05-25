FAYATTEVILLE, Ark. – Montana State had one athlete claim their spot at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and another Bobcat get one step closer to making it to the national meet, to highlight the first day of the West Preliminary Rounds at Arkansas' John McDonnell Field.



Colby Wilson was part of the final event remaining late in the evening, but the MSU pole vaulter was able to hang in the competition long enough to secure a spot at the NCAA Championship held at Oregon's Hayward Field.



Wilson cleared his opening attempt at 16 feet, 6.50 inches (5.04m). His next two heights featured a first attempt miss, followed by a clearance. His eventual best mark was at 17-04.25 (5.29m). Though Wilson missed all three of his attempts at 17-08.25 (5.39m), he had less misses than the 13th-place finisher – Cal Poly's Mathis Bresko – to finish 12th overall and earn his place in Eugene.

The Olympia, Wash., native is just the second Bobcat men's pole vaulter ever to advance to an NCAA Championship meet and the first in 24 years since John Wurtz advanced to the outdoor championships in 1998.



Senior Drake Schneider cruised to a quarterfinals appearance with his showing in the First Round of the 400-meter hurdles on Wednesday. Schneider took second in the fourth heat of the event, crossing the finish line in 49.94 seconds. That mark eventually was the fourth fastest overall time in the field as he qualified for the 24-person field on Friday that takes place at 6:25 p.m. MT.



Multiple other Bobcats competed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Razorbacks' facility.



Cantor Coverdell and Cooper Hoffman began the day in the javelin. Coverdell placed 19th behind a throw of 212-02 (64.67m) and Hoffman took 37th with a mark of 193-09 (59.06).



Chris Bianchini and Matthew Richtman each earned 31st-place finishes in their events. Bianchini recorded a time of 1:50.16 in the 800 and Richtman came in at 29:35.61 in the 10,000.



Alec Nehring closed out his collegiate career by taking 35th in the shot put behind a toss of 57-04.75 (17.49m). Derrick Olsen tried to run through injury in the 110 hurdles, but also wrapped up his tenure at Montana State by taking 46th in the event coming in at 15.41.

