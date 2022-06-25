EUGENE- A pair of Bobcats both finished inside the top ten on Saturday Men's Steeplechase Finals at the U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Duncan Hamilton finished fourth in the 3,000 meter competition at Hayward Field, with his teammate, Levi Taylor of Laurel behind him in seventh. 14 total runners competed in the steeplechase finals. Hilary Bor won the outdoor championship title for the second time in his career.

Hamilton finished in 8:20.23 seconds achieving a world qualifying standard time, but just over a second behind third place. Top three finishers qualify for the world outdoor championships.

Laurel's Levi Taylor finished in 8:29.75 seconds. The pair were the top finishers from the collegiate level.

Fellow Bobcat Drake Schneider finished last in his heat of the 400 meter semifinals with a time of 52.3 seconds early on Saturday.