BOZEMAN, Montana – Montana State sophomore defensive end Brody Grebe earned Third Team FCS All-America honors from the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Grebe, from Melstone, Montana, registered 27 tackles, four for a loss, with three sacks in nine full 2022 games and parts of two others. Grebe also forced one fumble, broke up a pass, and hurried the quarterback three times. In Montana State's road win at Northern Arizona, Grebe logged five tackles with two sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a hurry. He was injured late in that game and missed the Cal Poly game with an injury, playing sparingly against Montana and Weber State.