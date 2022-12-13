BOZEMAN, Montana – Montana State sophomore defensive end Brody Grebe earned Third Team FCS All-America honors from the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Grebe, from Melstone, Montana, registered 27 tackles, four for a loss, with three sacks in nine full 2022 games and parts of two others. Grebe also forced one fumble, broke up a pass, and hurried the quarterback three times. In Montana State's road win at Northern Arizona, Grebe logged five tackles with two sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a hurry. He was injured late in that game and missed the Cal Poly game with an injury, playing sparingly against Montana and Weber State.
Grebe landed All-Big Sky honors last month. He is the first Bobcat to earn All-America honors in 2022, but several MSU players were named class All-Americas by HERO Sports. Quarterback Tommy Mellott, offensive tackle Rush Reimer, offensive guard JT Reed, center Justus Perkins and defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez earned Sophomore All-America honors. Defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV was named Freshman All-America.