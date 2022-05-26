FAYATTEVILLE, Ark. – Montana State's women's track and field team had four Bobcats participate in the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Rounds on Thursday, May 26, at Arkansas' John McConnell Field. All four athletes that represented MSU in the meet Thursday were making their first appearances.



Elena Carter competed in three events as part of a busy afternoon for the Helena native. Carter finished 35th in the 100-meter hurdles crossing the finish line in 13.69 seconds, 37th in the long jump behind a leap of 19 feet, 4.25 inches (5.90) and took 45 th in the 100 (11.99).



Alex Hellenberg , who will be part of Saturday's triple jump competition, finished in a tie for 28th in the pole vault by clearing 12-11.75 (3.96m).



Morgan Evans and Angellica Street participated in the 100 hurdles and javelin, respectively. Evans took 39th by clocking a 13.75. Street took 32nd in the javelin with her throw of 145-02 (44.25m).

