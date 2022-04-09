BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State continued its recent run of success in the annual Cat-Griz Dual on Saturday at the Bobcat Track & Field Complex as the men's and women's teams completed another sweep over Montana.

The Bobcat women's team easily cleared the Griz by a 111.50-55.50 margin to earn its fourth straight victory in the rivalry series. MSU's men won their eighth straight in head-to-head dual meetings versus Montana by a score of 88-67.

"We had difficult conditions, but I thought both teams came out and competed hard," said Lyle Weese , Montana State's Dale Kennedy Director of Track and Field. "I thought we performed well which was good to see regardless of the elements."

Both sides battled strong winds throughout the meet which included a high temperature of 41 degrees. Though the result likely would have been similar even in perfect weather.

Montana State's women's squad produced 12 first-place finishes across 17 events scored on Saturday.

Elena Carter had two top showings in the long jump and the 100-meter hurdles, Camila Noe did as well in the 1,500 and the 5,000, while Alex Hellenberg pulled off first-place results in the pole vault triple jump. Also earning first-place efforts for the Bobcats were Macy White (100), Madison Smith (800). Celestia Hammond (javelin), Madi Arneson (discus), Lucy Corbett (high jump) and Leah Klein (shot put). MSU also had the top times in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays on the women's side.

White (11.97) and Smith (2:20.47) each had season-best times in their respective wins, while Hammond had her best throw this season of 144 feet, 4 inches (44.00m) in the javelin. Kylie Christiansen added a lifetime best mark of 171-06 (52.28m) to take third in the hammer throw.

The MSU men's team had two athletes earn at least more than one victory in an individual event. Duncan Hamilton finished first in both the 1,500 and 5,000, while Derrick Olsen had the top times in both the 100 and 200. Also finishing first in their respective events were Drake Schneider (400), Chris Bianchini (800), Colby Wilson (pole vault), Hunter Nicholson (long jump), Cantor Coverdell (javelin), Ian Fosdick (triple jump) and Alec Nehring (shot put).

Coverdell had the standout mark of the day for the Bobcat men's squad. Coverdell completed a throw in the javelin of 223-11 (68.26m). That mark improved on his personal best by more than two feet – which he now sits third all-time in program history in the event – and it fell just one foot away from the school record. His throw stands among the top 10 marks in the West Region this season.

The Montana State women's team took a 20-19 edge in the Cat-Griz series over Montana with its victory. The Bobcat men's squad has now won 10 of the last 11 duals over Montana, but the Griz still hold a 55-32 lead in the series.

Montana State continues its outdoor season next weekend as the Bobcats travel to the Los Angeles area with their athletes appearing in a variety of meets.