PORTLAND- Oregon State's offense has been firing on all cylinders and the Beavers lead Montana State 34-14 at halftime in Portland.

The Beavers drove down the field into the redzone and scored on their opening drive after Deshaun Fenwick rushed in for the score and an early 7-0 lead with 11:20 to play in the opening quarter.

Montana State didn't waiver. The Bobcats drove down the field on their opening drive deep into the redzone. Facing fourth and three, Sean Chambers checked in at quarterback for a quarterback draw. Chambers picked up the first down and plowed forward to the endzone for a 7-yard touchdown to tie the game up for MSU with 5:19 remaining in the first quarter.

Both offenses didn't' meet much resistance early on and the Beavers scored on their next drive. Oregon State scored at the beginning of the second quarter to regain their lead, 14-7 after Chance Nolan found Tre'Shaun Harrison in the corner of the end zone.

On the ensuing drive for the Bobcats, Tommy Mellot was picked off on the right side of the field and OSU took over with 14:37 left in the half. Beavers soon found the endzone again in the second quarter, making it three straight drives where they found paydirt. Nolan pushed for a one-yard touchdown run on the quarterback sneak to put Oregon State up two scores with 11:17 to play in the second quarter.

Marqui Johnson responded, providing a shot of life into the Bobcat faithful on the ensuing kickoff. Johnson went 98-yards to the house to pull MSU back within a touchdown and potentially swing the momentum towards Montana State. It is the Bobcats' first kickoff return for a touchdown since 2015.

Oregon State continued their theme of unstoppable offense again on their next drive. Their fourth consecutive scoring drive ended with Nolan finding Silas Bolden down the middle of the field for a 24-yard touchdown reception, putting the Beavers up 28-14 with 6:19 to go in the second quarter.

On their next drive, Mellot was picked off for the second time in the half, this time by Rejzohn Wright, who returned it deep into Bobcat territory. Two plays later, Nolan found Anthony Gould for his third touchdown pass of the first half and Oregon State's lead grew to 34-14 after a missed extra point.

The Beavers scored on five of six offensive possessions in the first half. Tommy Mellot was just three for six with two interceptions through two quarters. MSU had 83 total yards of offense.