BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana State men's basketball team will host three games in the final week of the regular season as the Bobcats' home game versus Southern Utah will now be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, in Worthington Arena.

Originally scheduled to play Southern Utah on Jan. 15, MSU's matchup versus the Thunderbirds was postponed due to COVID protocols within the Southern Utah program. The Bobcats are currently slated to visit Cedar City this Saturday following a matchup at Eastern Washington on Thursday.

MSU closes out its regular season with four games in a seven-day span. The Bobcats will play at Montana on Sunday, Feb. 27. They then host contests versus Southern Utah (Tuesday, March 1), Sacramento State (Thursday, March 3) and Northern Colorado (Saturday, March 5).