BOZEMAN- ESPN's College GameDay gets started bright and early at 7 AM on Saturday. That means a lot of people are going to start lining up soon to make sure they get the best spot for the show, despite freezing temperatures.

If people in Bozeman to decide to stay out there near Dyche Field overnight, Montana State spokesperson Michael Becker said they will be allowed to do so.

"We're going to let people stand out there if they want. We will have police on patrol making sure everyone is warm, everybody is staying safe, everybody is staying courteous to each other, but they can stay out all night, they just have to be ready for conditions."

He advised those standing outside in potential temperatures at around zero degrees to wear warm clothing, have warm beverages and do some activities to stay warm.

The other question on the table is what will the contingent of potential Montana Grizzlies fans look like who could come to Bozeman for College GameDay. There hasn't been any official word about a large number of fans coming over for the show, but in case they do, Becker asked for fans to respect each other.

"I can't imagine they'd miss an opportunity like this, get themselves on TV. What we really want people to do is to have a good time, stay safe, and if you get fans from the other side of the Divide here, 'Hey we're all Montanans," Let's be here for the athletes and enjoy the game and enjoy the experience.

So, this weekend let's all make sure we are staying warm and we're all being good Montanans as the Treasure State represents on a national stage.