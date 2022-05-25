FARMINGTON, Utah – The Big Sky Conference crowned Montana State its 2021-22 Men's All-Sports Trophy winner on Wednesday to cap the Bobcats' historic year.

Montana State became only the third Big Sky Conference program this century to finish in the top three in each of its men's sports in 2021-22, landing its sixth all-time men's all-sports trophy and its first since 2012-13.

"It was an outstanding year for the entire Bobcat athletic department and this award signifies how special it was for our men's programs," said MSU Director of Athletics

. "We pride ourselves in competing for championships in all our sports and finishing no lower than third is a tremendous accomplishment."

The Bobcats won the program's first men's basketball regular season title since 2002, and the first tournament championship since 1996. MSU shared the men's tennis regular season title, finished second in football and outdoor track and field, and third in cross country and indoor track and field.

In addition to the program-wide team highlights, Bobcat individuals starred in 2021-22. Troy Andersen won the FCS Football National Defensive Player of the Year honor by the FCS/ADA, as well as reeling in Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous All-America honors. He was a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America, FCS/ADA All-Scholar, and was the only FCS honoree as one of 13 National Football Foundation All-Scholar selections.

The league honored Bobcats with both regular season and tournament MVPs. Junior center Jubrile Belo earned the Big Sky Player of the Year award, while the league feted Xavier Bishop as the Most Valuable Player of the league tournament. Drake Schneider earned Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Men's Most Outstanding Performer, while the men's tennis doubles team of Matej Panik and Jamieson Nathan became the second Bobcat duo ever to qualify for the NCAA Individual Doubles Tournament.