BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana State men's basketball team will continue their road trip this weekend with a rescheduled date against Idaho State slated following the Bobcats' contest at Weber State on Saturday.

Originally scheduled to play Idaho State this Thursday, MSU's matchup versus the Bengals was postponed on Saturday, Jan. 29 to due to COVID protocols within the ISU program. Idaho State, which also postponed a game at Northern Colorado this past Saturday, will return to the court Saturday by hosting Montana.

The Bobcats open play this weekend at 6 p.m. Saturday when they take on Weber State at the Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah. MSU now follows that matchup by traveling to Pocatello to face the Bengals in Reed Gym at 7 p.m. on Monday.