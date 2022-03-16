BILLINGS- On Wednesday morning, the American Indian Council performed a special tribute to the Montana State men's and women's basketball teams outside of Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Leaders of the song said it's hundreds of years old, and is meant to connect the team with their ancestors to help give them strength, energy and faith.

Native American ties are important to Montana State athletics and this weekend, the Bobcats will be a big part of Native American representation in the NCAA men's and women's tournaments.

On the women's side, Bobcats junior Kola Bad Bear is from Billings, Montana and is a part of the Crow tribe. Bad Bear is the only active Montana State women's player on the roster from Montana. Forsyth's Lindsey Hein is also a member of the team.