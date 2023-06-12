GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--A blast from the past for Montana State golf: former golfer Paige Crawford is now making her mark on the national scene. Crawford won her second straight John Shippen Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan last weekend.

Crawford golfed for the Bobcats from 2011-2014. As a junior, she won the Bobcats' first individual Big Sky Conference Championship since 1995. She also set a Big Sky Conference record for both 54 holes with a score of 208, and a single-round record with a score of 67.

Crawford won her second straight John Shippen invitational, a tournament that provides opportunities for Black amateur and professional golfers, and earned a berth to the LPGA Meijer Classic.

Crawford said it was a wonderful opportunity to be challenged by some of the best in the sport, and to play courses she wouldn't have had the opportunity to play otherwise.

"I can't believe it, honestly," Crawford said. "Anita [Uwadia], she's an amazing player, and I was just grateful to play with her, someone who is so good, and she's on the Epson tour full time. I don't have full-time status on Epson, so it was just really awesome to play with somebody who is so good, and I was just honestly trying to keep up with her, stay consistent all day, and luckily that last putt, I knew I had to make it, and it kind of brought me back to my old basketball days in high school when we used to have to make a certain amount of free-throws. I would always used to want to go last, because we usually had to make those, so I was just kind of like, 'let's do this!'.

"The Shippen, it means so much to us, to give us the opportunity to play LPGA courses, courses that we'd never play! And to have our hotels and travel fees paid for is just amazing. So, we could just go out there and play golf, and get to be with each other, other black women, it's a great event, one of my favorite events, and I'm so grateful to go back-to-back, I can't believe it, to be honest," Crawford said.

The Meijer Classic begins June 15 and wraps up on the 18.