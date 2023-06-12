GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--A blast from the past for Montana State golf: former golfer Paige Crawford is now making her mark on the national scene. Crawford won her second straight John Shippen Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan last weekend.
Former Montana State golfer Paige Crawford making her mark on national scene
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Crawford golfed for the Bobcats from 2011-2014. As a junior, she won the Bobcats' first individual Big Sky Conference Championship since 1995. She also set a Big Sky Conference record for both 54 holes with a score of 208, and a single-round record with a score of 67.
Crawford won her second straight John Shippen invitational, a tournament that provides opportunities for Black amateur and professional golfers, and earned a berth to the LPGA Meijer Classic.
Crawford said it was a wonderful opportunity to be challenged by some of the best in the sport, and to play courses she wouldn't have had the opportunity to play otherwise.
"I can't believe it, honestly," Crawford said. "Anita [Uwadia], she's an amazing player, and I was just grateful to play with her, someone who is so good, and she's on the Epson tour full time. I don't have full-time status on Epson, so it was just really awesome to play with somebody who is so good, and I was just honestly trying to keep up with her, stay consistent all day, and luckily that last putt, I knew I had to make it, and it kind of brought me back to my old basketball days in high school when we used to have to make a certain amount of free-throws. I would always used to want to go last, because we usually had to make those, so I was just kind of like, 'let's do this!'.
"The Shippen, it means so much to us, to give us the opportunity to play LPGA courses, courses that we'd never play! And to have our hotels and travel fees paid for is just amazing. So, we could just go out there and play golf, and get to be with each other, other black women, it's a great event, one of my favorite events, and I'm so grateful to go back-to-back, I can't believe it, to be honest," Crawford said.
The Meijer Classic begins June 15 and wraps up on the 18.
Tags
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Billings Central alum Kade Boyd switches football commitment to 'dream school' Montana
- Montana State's Duncan Hamilton takes 2nd in NCAA steeplechase final for 2nd straight year
- Montana State football coaches Brent Vigen, Willie Mack Garza get raises in new contracts
- After state track title, Helena's Colter Petre to cross Shrine Game off 'bucket list'
- Atlanta Falcons' linebacker Troy Andersen to host free football camp in Dillon
- Lindsay Woolley steps down as Montana Western women's basketball head coach
- Nearly 75% of Big Sky award winners not returning for 2023-24 men's basketball season
- Montana State's Paige Rasmussen, Bode Spring have all-around hopes at College National Finals Rodeo
- Former Griz WR Samori Toure turning heads in Green Bay during transformative offseason
- Recruiting roundup: Montana Grizzlies land 2 commits, make handful of offers