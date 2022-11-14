BILLINGS- College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the 121st Cat-Griz rivalry. That begs the question, who will be the celebrity guest picker?

There's been names floating around on social media. Names like Jan Stenerud, Bob Green, Brent Musburger, Kevin Costner and last but certainly not least, Flint Rasmussen.

He's a Montana native, born in Choteau and notorious as a PBR entertainer. There's a lot of criteria that's needed to be ESPN's celebrity guest, and Flint sat down with SWX's Chris Byers to check off some of the boxes to prove that he's the best choice for College GameDay.