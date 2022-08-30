Editor's note: MSU Sports Information.

BOZEMAN, Montana - For the second time in history, at least five former Bobcat football players open a new season on rosters of National Football League teams.

On Tuesday, the designated day for NFL teams to trim rosters to the in-season limit of 53 players, five Bobcats got good news. Veteran Alex Singleton is a member of the Denver Broncos, while 2022 draft choices Troy Andersen (second, Atlanta) and Daniel Hardy (seventh, Los Angeles Rams) each made their teams.

In addition, a pair of undrafted free agents defied the odds but not expectations of Bobcat fans and teammates by making opening day rosters. Receiver Lance McCutcheon made the Rams and Lewis Kidd is a New Orleans Saints offensive lineman. And while Kevin Kassis , who last played for the Bobcats in 2019, was cut by the Seahawks, the opportunity exists for Seattle to sign Kassis to the practice squad.

"We're incredibly proud of these five," said Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen . "They all represent Montana State so well an embody what it means to be Bobcat Built. They are very talented but are also men of great character! We wish them well as they continue their journeys."

In 1985,according to Pro Football Reference, six Bobcats made NFL rosters. Jan Stenerud finished his Hall of Fame career by appearing in 16 games for the Vikings. Jon Borchardt played in 13 games for Seattle, Mark Fellows made the San Diego Chargers, Mark McGrath played five games for Washington, Mike McLeod played in eight games for the Packers, and Larry Rubens appeared in 13 games for Seattle.

The Cats produced four players on NFL rosters from 1979-81: Borchardt, Bill Kollar, Sam McCullum, and Stenerud. The newest additions to NFL rosters brings Montana State's total to 30 Bobcats all-time. Kollar continues a lengthy career as an NFL assistant for the Broncos this year, while Mike Person - who enters the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday - begins his professional coaching career with the Dolphins this season.