I am honored and excited to announce my COMMITMENT to MSU Bozeman!! 🏈 🔷Thank you to my Family, Friends, Coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout the years. Excited to get to work! 🏈 GO CATS‼️ @bvigen @CoachBobbyDaly @CoachBap @CoachHowe #MSUBobcatsFB pic.twitter.com/uXiEdjGepm— Hunter Sharbono (@hunter_sharbono) November 15, 2022
Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State Football
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
FAIRVIEW- A part of the Montana-Montana State rivalry is the recruiting battle every year between the two programs. On Tuesday, Montana state picked up a commitment out of Fairview.
Fairview Warriors running back Hunter Sharbono announced on twitter his decision to commit to the Bobcats.
Sharbono recently helped lead Fairview to the 8-man football semifinals.
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
