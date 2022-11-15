Hunter Sharbono
FAIRVIEW- A part of the Montana-Montana State rivalry is the recruiting battle every year between the two programs. On Tuesday, Montana state picked up a commitment out of Fairview. 
 
Fairview Warriors running back Hunter Sharbono announced on twitter his decision to commit to the Bobcats. 
 
 
Sharbono recently helped lead Fairview to the 8-man football semifinals. 
 
 

