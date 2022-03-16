BILLINGS- The Bad Bear name is a familiar one for Billings sports enthusiasts.

All three Bad Bear girls were standouts at Billings Senior and went on to compete at the collegiate level. Naomi played volleyball at Rocky Mountain College. Courtney, played volleyball at Montana Tech and was recently hired as the head volleyball coach for the Broncs. Kola, played volleyball at Senior but chose to play basketball at Montana State.

"They are each very individual and their own person. I'm extremely proud of all three of them and I've got two younger boys they're paving the way for them; they're already talking about what they're going to do," said mother Nadia Bad Bear.

All unique and impressive in their own right, but the sisters say Kola was always on a different level.

"Kola was always outstanding in everything she did. For her to be in the spotlight it's not any different. She worked hard to get there and we support her anyway we can," Courtney said.

Naomi added, "I'm just extremely proud of her. Not only her strength, resilience, perseverance; she's just an individual we can learn a lot from any of us, even me as her older sister."

Kola proved that in the time between her senior season at Billings Senior and freshman year in Bozeman at MSU. During the volleyball season, Kola tore her ACL, ending both her senior campaigns. In that moment, she thought of all the goals in reach that she now wouldn't be able to achieve.

At the time, Kola's mother Nadia, offered some advice to her youngest daughter. Recently, she talked to Kola about that pivotal moment in her athletic career. "I sent her a text message yesterday recapping the little moments I remember her going through as a child...but I sent her a recap just to bring her back down to what I'm seeing as a mother and reminded her of a moment when she was going through physical therapy and she was really emotional. She felt like her senior year was stolen from her and goals that were in reach that she was going to achieve. She felt like that was stolen from her and I told her we needed to regroup, it was time to make new goals at the collegiate level and how much more rewarding it would be to achieve those and she's doing it. She's cut down two nets, she's got two rings, she'll be playing in the NCAA Tournament and I'm just beyond proud of her," Nadia said. Moms always know best. Bad Bear was named to the Big Sky all-tournament team in Boise, helping the Bobcats win the conference tournament and secure a spot in the NCAA tournament.

"I've never won a high school championship or a state title so this is everything I've ever dreamed of. As a little girl this is all you ever want and now we are going dancing it feels very rewarding. Basketball is a game of hard work, tears, sweat everything it's a mental game too," Kola said.

Now she has the support of not just Bobcat fans, but the entire state of Montana, Crow Nation and more as she prepares to battle Stanford in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The support for Kola and the rest of the Bad Bears from the community has never wavered. "Her support started from when we started our family in Pryor, Montana. That's where they would do all their drills and morning workouts with their dad. Then the support from the Pryor community and St. Charles School. Of course, Bronc Nation in Billings, and then the Apsáalooke nation our tribe and not just our tribe but Native Americans in general. She's got so much support from Billings, the state of Montana, far and near and I'm just so proud of her, everyone is so proud of her," her mother said.

Representing Native Americans and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons movement is important to Kola and the Bad Bears.

"My parents would always talk about be proud of where you came from and that's the biggest thing," Courtney said. Earlier this season, Kola and the team rose awareness for MMIP at one of their games. On Friday, she will be one of six Native American women to play in the NCAA tournament.

"Growing up we had Shoni Schimmel, and we had all these people we were looking up to and that's promising for the next generation coming up they have that opportunity that the goal is reachable, you can get there," Naomi said. Kola has embraced that key platform, something her sisters say Kola has grown into. Courtney recalls how shy her little sister was as a kid and during the early days of playing at Billings Senior. "She was not this outgoing person she is now. She wasn't talkative, she didn't like being the center of attention, so it's crazy now watching her interact and being so social. She's probably the most social one now because she would hide behind me all the time and I was always smaller than her so it really wasn't doing much," Courtney laughed.

Up next for the Bad Bears are the two boys, 8th grader Chase, who is already taller than Kola, and fifth grader Caydrin. "I'm better than her," he said.

If history repeats itself, we can probably expect to hear those names again in the not so distant future.

Kola Bad Bear and the Bobcats play Stanford on Friday night.