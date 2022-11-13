BOZEMAN - After weeks of campaigning on social media, ESPN's College GameDay is finally coming to the Treasure State to take in the Cat-Griz Rivalry firsthand.
🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL! WE'RE COMING TO BOZEMAN! 🚨Next up, we are headed to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between @MontanaGrizFB and @MSUBobcats_FB! pic.twitter.com/Z7snIrtRAB— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2022
Montana State hosts Montana next Saturday at 12 PM in the 121st edition of the rivalry between the two schools.
It’s happening, @CollegeGameDay is coming to Bozeman!!#GamedayinBozeman | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/qkuksj5LR9— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) November 13, 2022
The matchup will feature two ranked teams in the Big Sky Conference between #3 Montana State and #16 Montana. The Grizzlies defeated Eastern Washington on Saturday 63-7 to improve to 7-3, and Montana State rolled past Cal Poly 72-28 on the road to improve to 9-1.
According to ESPN, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is college football's premier pre-game show. Entering its 36th season, the show travels to a different college campus or game site each week of the season from early September through the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. The locations - usually announced a week in advance - are chosen by ESPN based on competitive matchups, rivalries and other factors.