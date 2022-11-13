BOZEMAN - After weeks of campaigning on social media, ESPN's College GameDay is finally coming to the Treasure State to take in the Cat-Griz Rivalry firsthand.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL! WE'RE COMING TO BOZEMAN! 🚨Next up, we are headed to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between @MontanaGrizFB and @MSUBobcats_FB! pic.twitter.com/Z7snIrtRAB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2022

Montana State hosts Montana next Saturday at 12 PM in the 121st edition of the rivalry between the two schools.

The matchup will feature two ranked teams in the Big Sky Conference between #3 Montana State and #16 Montana. The Grizzlies defeated Eastern Washington on Saturday 63-7 to improve to 7-3, and Montana State rolled past Cal Poly 72-28 on the road to improve to 9-1.

According to ESPN, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is college football's premier pre-game show. Entering its 36th season, the show travels to a different college campus or game site each week of the season from early September through the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. The locations - usually announced a week in advance - are chosen by ESPN based on competitive matchups, rivalries and other factors.