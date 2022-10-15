Cats score 27 unanswered points, get road win over Northern Colorado

GREELEY--Montana State trailed by four at the end of the first quarter but scored 27 unanswered points to get a 37-14 road win over Northern Colorado University.

The Cats got on the board first with a 51-yard field goal by Blake Glessner less than five minutes into the first quarter.

Just a minute later, running back Elijah Dotson got loose and took the ball 58 yards down the field for a Bears touchdown to give them a five-point lead.

Early in the second quarter, the Bears kept the offensive momentum going with a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan McCaffrey to Noah Ford.

Just two minutes later, Tommy Mellott tossed a three-yard touchdown pass to R.J. Fitzgerald to cut the Bear lead to four.

Montana State took the lead going into the half when Mellott found Willie Patterson for a 16 yard touchdown.

Three minutes into the third quarter, when Mellott connected with Patterson again for a 37 yard touchdown.

Three minutes later, it was Sean Chambers who found Patterson this time for a 26 yard touchdown to take a 30-14 lead.

Montana State capped off their scoring for the day with a Chambers four-yard rushing touchdown with just over a minute to go in the game.