BOZEMAN- Brooke Berry, a 6-foot guard from Billings and a former Skyview High School standout, has transferred from the University of New Mexico to join the Montana State women's basketball program, announced Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Basketball Coach Tricia Binford.
Berry will join the Bobcats spring semester and will sit out the remainder of the 2022-23 season. She will have four years of eligibility remaining.
"We're thrilled to have Brooke join our program," Binford said. "She is a dynamic playmaker and great athlete who possesses a lot of drive and competitiveness. Brooke can impact the game on both ends of the floor. She's a versatile scorer and has a nose for the ball off the glass. Brooke's length makes her a disruptive defender. She'll bring great energy to our program."
As a senior, Berry led the Falcons to a 22-2 overall record and a 13-1 mark in the Eastern AA averaging 17.6 points and 4.2 assists per game as Skyview captured its first Montana Class AA State title in the 35-year history of the school.
A three-time all-state and all-conference selection, Berry led Montana Class AA in scoring on three occasions. A three-time offensive player of the year, she was the Max Preps State of Montana Player of the Year in 2022 and was a McDonald's All-America nominee.
Berry, who was a 1,000-point scorer for the Falcons, also lettered three times in volleyball and once in track and field.
She played club ball with the Northwest Blazers.
"Brooke is a winner," Binford said. "As a freshman, Skyview won one game. Three years later, they're the Class AA state champions. Brooke, along with a lot of others, did an excellent job making Skyview the best Class AA program in 2022. In addition, she played for one of the top AAU club programs that saw a lot of success, as well. We're looking forward to her bringing that winning character into our championship culture."
Off the court, Berry is a three-time academic all-state honoree and was the recipient of the 2022 Academic Falcon Award.
She is the daughter of Amy and Gale Berry and has one brother, Trey.