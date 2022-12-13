BOZEMAN- Brooke Berry, a 6-foot guard from Billings and a former Skyview High School standout, has transferred from the University of New Mexico to join the Montana State women's basketball program, announced Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Basketball Coach Tricia Binford .

Berry will join the Bobcats spring semester and will sit out the remainder of the 2022-23 season. She will have four years of eligibility remaining.

"We're thrilled to have Brooke join our program," Binford said. "She is a dynamic playmaker and great athlete who possesses a lot of drive and competitiveness. Brooke can impact the game on both ends of the floor. She's a versatile scorer and has a nose for the ball off the glass. Brooke's length makes her a disruptive defender. She'll bring great energy to our program."

As a senior, Berry led the Falcons to a 22-2 overall record and a 13-1 mark in the Eastern AA averaging 17.6 points and 4.2 assists per game as Skyview captured its first Montana Class AA State title in the 35-year history of the school.

A three-time all-state and all-conference selection, Berry led Montana Class AA in scoring on three occasions. A three-time offensive player of the year, she was the Max Preps State of Montana Player of the Year in 2022 and was a McDonald's All-America nominee.

Berry, who was a 1,000-point scorer for the Falcons, also lettered three times in volleyball and once in track and field.

She played club ball with the Northwest Blazers.

"Brooke is a winner," Binford said. "As a freshman, Skyview won one game. Three years later, they're the Class AA state champions. Brooke, along with a lot of others, did an excellent job making Skyview the best Class AA program in 2022. In addition, she played for one of the top AAU club programs that saw a lot of success, as well. We're looking forward to her bringing that winning character into our championship culture."

Off the court, Berry is a three-time academic all-state honoree and was the recipient of the 2022 Academic Falcon Award.

She is the daughter of Amy and Gale Berry and has one brother, Trey.