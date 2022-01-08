BILLINGS, Mont. - One of my favorite parts about Montana State's run is it's given us a chance to profile you, the loyal fan who've been with the blue and gold, not just this season, but for life.

Tonight I want to introduce you to Mitch Bohn and his dad Greg.

Greg was a student at Montana State From 1981 through 1985, setting up Mitch to be born into the blue and gold, and they love their Bobcats

They even named their cat Champ.

But the love for Montana State was strengthened at a Great Falls football camp when Mitch was young.

The family says then coach Mike Kramer made sure Mitch, who needs a wheelchair could fully participate the whole time.

“And then they went above and beyond afterward with pictures signed himself, Travis Lulay other coaches making that experience fun for me. I've been hooked ever since,” said Mitch.

“Bobcats are family. The outreach for community, coming to great falls but they shared their experiences with everyone and it meant the world to our family,” Greg said.

That moment solidified the Bohn family's devotion to Montana State.