Bobcats improve to 4-1 with 41-24 win over UC Davis

BOZEMAN -- No Tommy Mellott, no problem for Montana State as the Bobcats rolled 41-24 over UC Davis on Saturday, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Sky play.

The MSU offense gashed the Aggies to the tune of over 550 yards of total offense, averaging just shy of nine yards a play.

Sean Chambers, starting in Mellott's place at QB, powered the Cats with 227 passing yards and 203 rushing yards, accounting for five total touchdowns.

The Aggies cut the deficit to 24-21 early in the second half, but Marqui Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards, and Chambers found Clevan Thomas for a 29-yard touchdown two plays later.

After a UC Davis field goal, Chambers took a 65-yard run to the house, effectively putting the game away.

After forcing a punt, Chambers took the second offensive play to the house, gashing the Aggies defense for a 78-yard touchdown run.

UC Davis would respond with a long touchdown run of their own, courtesy of Ulonzo Gilliam, who scampered 38 yards to tie the game at seven.

After the Aggies stopped a Chambers run on 4th and 1 from the UC Davis 37-yard line, Isaiah Gomez hit a 32-yard field goal to give the Aggies a 10-7 lead.

MSU took control from there, with Chambers finding Elijah Elliott for 37 yards to set up the QB for a 3-yard touchdown run.

After James Campbell picked off UC Davis QB Miles Hastings on the ensuing drive, Chambers cashed in the turnover with an 18-yard strike to Willie Patterson, giving MSU a 21-10 lead.

Both teams traded field goals to end the half, with Gomez hitting from 38 yards and Blake Glessner splitting the uprights on a 33-yard kick.

Next up for the Bobcats, they'll host Idaho State (0-5, 0-2 Big Sky) next week in Bozeman. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.