FRISCO, TX - Fans young and old are excited about the big game. For many fans, it’s the first time in their lifetime the Bobcats they have ever made it this far.

Kailin Costello, the daughter of the Athletic Director Leon Costello, says she is ready for a big victory.

She was wearing Montana State University colors and a cowboy hat, and we asked her why she had the cowboy hat on and she said “it just felt right.”

There are whole generations of Cats fans that have no idea what it’s like to win this trophy, so for many fans, this is a historic opportunity with a team that has delivered since day one.

Many say tell me that the energy and the way the team has developed over the last eight years into what the program is now is what's giving them hope.

“I’m excited, I can’t believe we’re here, I feel like the season just went by so fast,” Costello said, “I just love watching the guys there’s so much fun to watch and you never know what Tommy is going to do, is it going to throw it or pass it… we’re going to beat North Dakota State and it’s going to be awesome.”

Leon Costello’s used to work for NDSU so his daughter has some inside knowledge on both teams. She says she’s incredibly confident in the crew from Montana State University.

The Costello’s aren’t the only Montana State University squad that has relation to North Dakota State University, Coach Vigen also has former coaching experience with the university.

Costello’s daughter said that the cowboy hat is a good luck charm and she hasn’t taken it off the whole trip, so she’s hopeful that work will translate into a win for Montana State.