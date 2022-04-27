There will be eight inductees into the 2022 Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. In the support category is strength and conditioning coach Rock Gullickson.

Raised in Moorehead, Minnesota, Rocky Gullickson began his coaching career at his alma mater at Morehead State Minnesota, where he was a three year starter at guard, earning all-conference honors while leading Moorehead as team captain.

It was the start of a 17 year coaching career in college football. After stops at Mayville State and South Dakota State, Gullickson joined the Montana State coaching staff in 1982. He became the first strength and condition coach in the history of the Big Sky Conference.

His design of the weight room facility in Bozeman helped play a key role in the MSU football program winning the 1984 Division I AA National Championship when the Bobcats defeated Louisiana Tech under head coach Dave Arnold.



That success led to coaching positions with Rutgers and Texas, where he worked with NFL players including Ricky Williams, Priest Holmes and Casey Hampton. He then moved on to work for Louisville.

Gullickson entered the NFL coaching ranks in 2000 with the New Orleans Saints serving as the team's strength and condition coach for the next five seasons. In 2006, he joined the staff in Green Bay, where he was named the NFL Strength Coach of the Year in 2007, an award voted on by all 32 strength and conditioning coaches in the league.

Gullickson spent seven more seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams before returning to the college ranks in 2017 for one year with the University of Tennessee.

40 years of coaching excellence in both college football and the NFL, Rock is now retired and lives in Oregon with his wife, Terri.

Rock Gullickson, Class of 2022 inductee to the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame.