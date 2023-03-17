Montana State men's basketball vs. Kansas State in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
GREENSBORO- The #14 Bobcats are hanging tough with #3 seed Kansas State at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. 

At halftime, Montana State trails the Wildcats 34-28. 

RaeQuan Battle leads the Bobcats in scoring with 13 first half points. 

At the 7-minute mark, the Wildcats worked to pull away from Montana State. A couple MSU turnovers gave K-State a six-point lead with 6:36 to play in the first half. Turnovers were a problem for MSU in the first half as they tallied nine in the first half. Kansas State had eight turnovers. 

Great Osobor got a tough basket in the paint to drop with 3:25 to play which pulled Montana State back within three, 25-28. 

Kansas State's Cam Carter scored on a lay-in with 1:32 in the half to give the Wildcats their largest lead of the night. Markquis Nowell blew past the defense on the next possession to increase the lead to nine with 52 seconds remaining in the opening half. Nowell had ten points in the first half. 

Robert Ford III had some key defensive plays for the Bobcats in the final minute to pull the 'Cats back within single digits as they trailed by six entering halftime. 

Battle, who had to sit out for the end of the first half because of two fouls, came out firing in the second half. Battle scored the first four points of the second half to quickly pull Montana State within four. 

