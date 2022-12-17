BROOKINGS--The Jackrabbit offense rolled in a 39-18 win over the Bobcats on a record cold day in Brookings. South Dakota State came in looking for revenge after losing in the semifinals to the Bobcats in Bozeman last season.

Montana State boasts the best rushing offense in the FCS but faced off against South Dakota State's first place rushing defense that has allowed no more than 86 yards on the ground per game.

First Quarter:

The temperature was in single digits at kickoff with a wind chill in the negative teens, but that didn't slow down the Jackrabbit offense. Isaiah Davis started off the first South Dakota drive with a 22-yard run just across midfield. The offense was firing on all cylinders early with a five play, 75-yard drive capped off with a Mark Gronowski 36-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft.

But the Bobcats responded with a touchdown drive of their own, using ten plays to go 67 yards. After a pair of long catches by Clevan Thomas set Montana State up inside the five-yard line, Sean Chambers punched it in from the one-yard line on fourth down. However, the snap got away on the PAT and they were forced to try a two-point conversion and failed. Bobcats trailed the Jackrabbits 7-6.

The teams were trading possessions in the first quarter, and Gronowski and Isaiah Davis were getting it done on the ground. Davis had 64 yards in the first quarter and it's Gronowski who runs it in from the one-yard line with less than a minute left in the first quarter. Jackrabbits lead the Bobcats 14-6 in the first quarter.

Second Quarter:

The Bobcat offense continues to have no answer for Isaiah Davis, who got loose for a 41-yard touchdown run to give the Jackrabbits a 21-6 lead midway through the quarter.

Montana State struggled to find success on offense while the South Dakota State offense continued to score at will.

The Bobcats had allowed only short gains until Amar Johnson got free for a 38-yard touchdown run. Davis has tallied 112 yards and Johnson has 54 in the first half. Gronowski also has 103 yards through the air.

More bad news for the Bobcats: quarterback Sean Chambers went to the locker room after the first Montana State Drive and has not returned.

Montana State did add a 37-yard field goal to go into the half down 28-9, and get the ball to start the second half.

Third Quarter:

The offensive firepower slowed a little bit in the first quarter, but on their first drive of the third quarter, the Jackrabbits went 80 yards on seven plays. An offside penalty set them up first and goal, and Gronowski found Johnson for a five-yard touchdown and passed to Jadon Janke for a two-point conversion for a 36-9 lead early in the third quarter.

Montana State had a promising opportunity after a 66-yard kickoff return to the South Dakota State 25-yard line, but the pass in the end zone to Trayton Pickering was broken up, and the Cats settled for a 36-yard field goal.

Fourth Quarter:

The Jackrabbits threatened again early in the quarter, but the Montana State secondary held them to a 27-yard field goal.

The Cats did capitalize midway through the fourth quarter. They were driving when Tommy Mellott was intercepted, but it was called off due to a roughing the passer penalty. Mellott punched it in from ten yards out, but the two-point conversion failed.

Montana State tried an onside kick, but it was recovered instead by South Dakota State, who led 39-18 midway through the quarter.

The Bobcats made one last push, but it was a turnover on downs.

The Jackrabbits continued their trend of allowing less than 86 yards per game, holding Montana State to just 52 rushing yards. Mellott had 174 yards through the air before exiting the game after the Cats' fourth quarter touchdown drive.

South Dakota state ended their day with 473 total yards and 158 of those belonged to Davis.

The Jackrabbits will face North Dakota State on January 8 for a shot at a national championship.