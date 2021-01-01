Montana State replaces cancelled conference opener with Utah Valley

Editor's note: This is a release from Montana State Athletics.

It was supposed to take place on Dec. 12. Instead, the Montana State women's basketball team will face Utah Valley, Saturday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. in Orem, Utah.

Montana State had its weekend series at Southern Utah canceled on Wednesday due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Thunderbirds' Tier 1 personnel. Utah Valley was scheduled to play Simpson University on Saturday, but SU had positive testing, as well.

Over the course of 48-hours, MSU head coach Tricia Binford , along with assistants Sunny Smallwood , Geoff Golden and Blaire Braxton went into action looking to secure a game this weekend. After coming close on two occasions, the Bobcats were able to solidify its contest with the Wolverines.

"We reached out to Utah Valley after our games at Southern Utah were canceled," Binford said. "At that time, they couldn't play because they were already scheduled. When their game got canceled yesterday, they reached out to Sunny (Smallwood) last night and we were able to work it out.

"Coach Golden got the flights worked out and our testing is good," Binford added. "It's pretty remarkable how fast we were able to get all the moving parts worked out. We would like to thank Utah Valley's coaches and administrators, along with our people, for working so quickly and efficiently."

The game will be played at Utah Valley's UCCU Center (8,500) with former Big Sky Conference Director of Communication Jon Oglesby handling play-by-play duties. The game will be broadcast on KMMS 1450 AM beginning at 12:45 p.m. with the pregame show. The contest will also be streamed live at wacdigitalnetwork.com.