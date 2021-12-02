BOZEMAN-- Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay announced on Thursday afternoon his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He made the announcement on twitter.

McKay arrived in Bozeman in January 2020 after transferring from North Carolina State.

This season McKay has completed 153 of 246 pass attempts for 2021 yards. He has thrown for 16 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Montana State hosts UT Martin in their first game of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at 2 PM in Bozeman.