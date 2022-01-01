BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State grabbed a lead late in the first half and used a 14-point scoring run in the second half to pull away from Idaho State for a 60-40 victory on Saturday, Jan. 1, in Worthington Arena to open the 2022 portion of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball schedule.

The Bobcats and Bengals both shot under 30% from the field in the opening 20 minutes and MSU led just 23-19 at halftime. Idaho State was able to keep the margin within one possession through the first five minutes of the second half, but MSU picked up its play from that point.

A Nick Gazelas 3-pointer at the 9:18 mark of the second half capped a 19-2 run over a nearly six-minute span for the Bobcats, along with a spree of 14 consecutive points for Montana State, to put the Bobcats ahead 49-30. MSU went up by as many as 23 in the contest before the final field goal of the day by the Bengals.

"It was an early game, it was really cold outside, I think that was all a part of the slow start," Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said. "But we've got to be mature. I'm proud of the guys about how they responded after a tough game (on Thursday), and not even 48 hours later to come back out and pick up a victory."

MSU went 14 of 20 (70%) from the field in the second half which was its second best half shooting as a team this season. The Bobcats completed a 73% clip shooting half in a win over Incarnate Word earlier this season.

The Bobcats eventually ended the contest by shooting 44.7% while MSU's defense was stellar holding Idaho State to just 25.5%. The Bengals' mark was a low given up to an opponent by the Bobcats this year while the 40 points are the lowest mark a foe has scored versus MSU since 2019.

Amin Adamu paced the Bobcats from the field going 5-for-10 and finished with a team-high 13 points and eight rebounds. Jubrile Belo had 12 points for MSU while Xavier Bishop had five assists. Bishop and Kellen Tynes recorded three steals apiece. MSU improved to 10-5 overall with the win and 2-2 in Big Sky Conference action.

Idaho State dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-4 in league play. The Bengals were led by Emmitt Taylor III who had 12 points. Malik Porter had a team-high seven rebounds.

Montana State hits the road for its next contest when the Bobcats face Idaho in Moscow at 7 p.m. MT on Thursday. The Bobcats return home for the first of two Cat-Griz matchups on Sunday when MSU hosts Montana for a 5 p.m. tipoff in Worthington Arena.