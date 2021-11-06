Montana State holds off Eastern Washington in top 5 showdown

CHENEY - Montana State faced their toughest challenge of the season so far in their top 5 clash against #5 Eastern Washington.

The Cats jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 56-yard touchdown run from Matt McKay. Eastern Washington would take a 13-7 lead in the 2nd quarter before McKay would find Lance McCutcheon for a 67-yard touchdown. Montana State took a 16-14 lead into the half.

After a scoreless 3rd quarter, Montana State would put together a 2 play, 95 yard drive to take a 23-13 lead. McKay found McCutcheon for 52-yards and Isaiah Ifanse finished the drive with a 43-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles would cash in on a Montana State turnover with a Dennis Merrit touchdown run to make it 23-20 with 7:39 left in the 4th quarter. The two teams would exchange punts before Montana State was able to run out the clock and wrap up the 23-13 win.

McKay finished the day 17-30, with 253 yards and a touchdown to go along with 65 rushing yards and a rushing score. Isaiah Ifanse ran for 217 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown.

Next Game:

Nov. 13 vs Idaho (1 p.m.)