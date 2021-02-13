The Montana State Hockey Team has announced the decision to cancel their season via the team's Facebook page.

The team had hoped to play a brief second semester season, but was informed that will not happen.

The rest of the post said, "We wish our graduating seniors the best of luck and thank them for their support of the program and leadership both on and off the ice throughout the past several seasons. We are now shifting our focus to the 2021-2022 season and look forward to playing towards a national championship next school year."